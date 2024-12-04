Ace comedian and Bollywood actor Sunil Pal sent shockwaves after several reports claimed that Sunil Pal had gone missing after attending an event outside Mumbai. Sunil Pal's wife, Sarita had filed a missing person's complaint at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai after being unable to contact him for several hours.

Missing Sunil Pal traced

After a few hours, a paparazzo page shared the news that missing Sunil Pal was tracked.

The Instagram post shared by paparazzo shows a screenshot of him talking to Sunil Pal's wife Sarita.

In the screenshot shared by Viral on Instagram, when they contacted his wife, Sarita, she confirmed via message that, "Sunil ji se baat ho gayee. He has spoken to the police". (I have spoken to Sunil ji. He has also spoken to the police).

On Wednesday morning, his wife Sarita confirmed that Sunil was fine and back home. She claimed that the comedian was kidnapped and stated that he would share details of the same in public soon.

Speaking to ETimes, Sarita said, "Sunil ji is back home. Sunil ji gave his statement about kidnappers to police after coming. Police are helping and supporting us. Everything is fine with him; the rest of the matter we will soon open up to our wellwishers once the police allow us after a complete statement procedure and FIR."

As per reports in IANS, Sunil Pal left Mumbai for a performance and was expected to return home on December 3. However, when Sarita attempted to contact him, his phone was switched off, sparking concerns about his safety.

Sarita expressed deep worry, stating, "I kept calling him for hours, but there was no response. I hope he is safe and returns soon."

About Sunil Pal

Renowned comedian Sunil Pal rose to fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He acted and directed Bhavnao Ko Samjho (2010), which earned a Guinness World Record for featuring 51 stand-up comedians in a single film. He has been a part of Bollywood films like Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), and Bombay to Goa (2007). However, he is quite active on social media and often documents his day-to-day life.