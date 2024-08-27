Angad Bedi has finally managed to find his feet in the industry. However, he gave up a lot to be in Bollywood and one such thing was straining his relationship with his father. Angad, who is the son of the late cricketing legend, Bishan Singh Bedi, decided to cut his hair short despite being a Sikh. The decision that was taken to get accepted in the industry led to his father breaking ties with him.

Bishan Singh Bedi was hurt

In a recent talk show, Angad revealed that his decision to cut his hair short led to him and his father not talking for more than a decade. He said that more than anger, his father was hurt by the whole thing. "He was hurt, not angry. Hurt is a deeper emotion than anger. I am a Bedi, a direct descendent of Guru Nanak. There are a lot of people who advised that I should grow my hair again. Maybe I will someday," Angad said on Cyrus Broacha's talk show.

Bedi further said that it was only after he did Pink that his father could look beyond his mistake and give him his approval. "Kya karta main? (What could I do?) I thought if I have to go into it full throttle, I will do what it takes. Now, my father was upset for 20 years, till the time Pink released. After the film, he told me, 'Son, now you justify your haircut to me," Angad said.

Angad might grow his hair long

Angad further revealed that he had cut his hair when he was just 18-19 and Pink released when he was 33. So for all those years, Bedi didn't talk to his son. He said that after watching the film, Bishan Singh Bedi hugged him and decided to let bygones be bygones. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor further said that he might grow back his hair someday.