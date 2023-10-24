India's cricketing legend and former Indian cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. He was 77. On Tuesday, renowned celebs and former ex-India cricketers turned up at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi to attend the last rites of the spin-bowling legend Bishan Singh Bedi and to pay their last respects to the veteran cricketer.

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharmila Tagore, and Kapil Dev attend Angad's father-cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi's last rites

Apart from Kapil and Sehwag, the members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Kirti Azad and Madan Lal were also present at the event.

Many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty paid tribute to the cricketer.

Shah Rukh Khan took to X and said that the cricketer taught people about sports and life. "Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP," Khan wrote.

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the spin legend, Bishan Singh Bedi. A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many.

Suniel Shetty shared a throwback photo of Bishan Singh Bedi. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the spin legend, Bishan Singh Bedi. A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many. May his legacy continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, Bedi Sir."

"My dear brother Angad it saddens me to hear about your dad, Wat a bowler n wat a man, we as a family have loved and respected him. God bless his soul. Now you are the head of the family. Upar wala sir dekh ke Sardari deta hai. Your dad was a legend brother. Love u (sic)," Salman Khan wrote.

Who was Bishen Singh Bedi?

Bedi is regarded as one of the finest spinners of his time. He played a total of 67 Test matches and bagged 266 wickets at an average of 28.71. His illustrious Test career saw him claim 13 four-wicket hauls and 14 five-wicket-hauls.

He made his India debut in the Test match against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in December 1966. The Amritsar-born was an integral part of India's famous spin quartet that featured Erapalli Prasanna, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar.