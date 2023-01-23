Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar are all set to bring a huge dose of entertainment for the audience, with their upcoming film – Selfiee. The two seem to have had a gala time during the shoot of the film and their fun equation was visible even during the trailer launch. However, it is not juts fun and frolic for the two actors as they also share a deeper bond.

When Akshay reached out

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor recently revealed that when his son was diagnosed with a health scare, Khiladi Kumar was the first ones to reach out to him. "I've followed him as a fan, I've adored him. I've gotten the privilege of knowing him in the past few years. He was there for me when there was a health issue with my son. He was the first one to call and stand by me, stand by family our family," Indian Express quoted Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan heaps praise on Akshay

"I didn't know him well back then. A lot of people surround you in your good times but bure waqt mein jo farishtey aate hai (the angels who come to you in your tough times), that's Akshay," the report went on to add. Emraan Hashmi got married to Parveen Shahani in December 2006. The couple welcomed their baby boy Ayaan in February 2010 and it was in 2014 that the little boy was diagnosed with cancer.

At the launch, Emraan also said that he doesn't mind being a part of multi-starrers and instead enjoys it more. He added that even the audience seem to have a fondness for multi-starrers than single hero-heroine films.