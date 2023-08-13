Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in B-town. The couple never fails to dish out major couple goals and paint the town red with their mushy PDA.

Alia is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, and her debut Hollywood movie Heart of Stone was recently seen partying with her close friends and actor husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Several pictures of Alia and Ranbir partying were seen circulating online.

Netizens loved their candid pictures. However, a section of netizen loved slammed the actors for being high or drunk.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "Ranbir snorting again."

Another wrote, "Ganjedi Ranbir found".

Work front

Alia Bhatt was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the actress shared screen space with Ranveer Singh for the same. The family entertainer has already become a blockbuster and has minted over Rs 200 crores at the global box office.

Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Animal. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri in key roles. Produced by T Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios, the thriller is set to release on December 1 this year.