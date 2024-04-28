Bollywood's power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are busy with their work commitments. Vicky is shooting for Chhava, while Katrina is busy attending events out of Mumbai. Owing to work commitments, Vicky arrived solo looking dapper at the screening of Heeramandi.

And the doting husband and wife are seemingly vacationing in London, spending some romantic time with each other.

Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif holidaying in London

Several pictures and videos have surfaced online, which shows, Katrina and Vicky enjoying in London.

The viral picture that has surfaced on the internet shows Katrina and Vicky happily posing for a selfie with a fan as they can't stop smiling. Dressed in winter wear, the couple were enjoying the cold winter of London.

As Vicky is shooting for Chhava, he is maintaining his long beard. While Katrina looked beautiful in no make-up look.

Netizens didn't like Vicky's look and found it 'ugly'.

A user said, "Vicky looks like he is part of London-based bhangra group Daler Chaddo, Saanu Dekho that Frankie Ramdayal was going to join. IYKYK

Another said, "I hate his beard.."

The third one said, "Please please please SHAVE. Nice picture though!"

Vicky on Katrina liking his beard look

During the promotion of his film, 'The Great Indian Family', Vicky was seen sporting a longer beard. When asked about his wife's opinion of his look, Vicky told Bollywood Bubble, "My wife. My family and I are all clear that I should at least have a stubble on my face. I don't like myself clean-shaven, that's an occupational hazard. Katrina likes me with a beard. Last whole year I was clean-shaven because I was shooting for Sam Bahadur, so this year, she isn't getting into how much beard there is. She is happy that there is a beard."

Vicky on Katrina's temperament

Vicky went on to elaborate on their relationship, saying, "We are a great match because our temperament comes together very beautifully. As Katrina said in her previous interview, she tends to overthink and panic, I have to calm her down. Similarly, I have those reactions sometimes, and she is there for me. She fills in my gaps which I lack. I love it when we conclude together. It's a blessing that she is a partner."

During the third episode of the 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Kapil enquired about Vicky's pre and post-marriage Valentine's Day celebrations with Katrina. Vicky responded, "Earlier, the idea was to spend quality time together and now the idea is also the same."

Vicky and Katrina married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

Work Front

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's 'Chhava'. He will essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. Vicky Kaushal also has Anand Tiwari's 'Bad Newz' alongside Triptii Dimri and Amy Virk. He will also be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.