Rohit Shetty's film Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, was released during Diwali and has surpassed Rs 200 crore at the global box office. The film is themed around Ramayana and has received mixed responses from movie-goers as well as critics. A section of cinephiles loved the film, while some slammed it brutally. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where Ajay talked about his 14-year-old son, Yug.

At Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Ajay Devgn shared that he gives dating advice to his son.

During Ranveer and Ajay's conversation, Ranveer confessed that he would be scared if Ajay Devgn were his father, but Ajay revealed that his son is not afraid of him. The actor went on to say that he shares a friendly relationship with his son. When asked about it, Ajay Devgn revealed that he gives Yug dating advice, explaining his limitations and that his son understands it very well.

Ajay responded, "Thoda bahut toh daantna hi padta hai (You have to scold a little), but we're more like friends."

Ajay was also asked if now his son's dating phase would begin since he was nearly 14 years old. He said, "Haan woh hoga (Yes, that will happen). Woh discussion karta hai mujhse (He discusses it with me). We are very free with each other on that."

Ajay added that he teaches Yug about his 'limitations' as per his age. He shared that his son understood and didn't debate with him on it.

On the occasion of Diwali, Ajay Devgn shared pictures with his family which featured Nysa, Kajol, and Yug on his social media.

Earlier in September, Ajay Devgn made a heartfelt post on Yug's birthday. Posting adorable pictures with him, Ajay extended his love and wishes in the caption. He wrote, "You make the simplest moments unforgettable kiddo, from outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes, you've made sure I'm never bored. Happy Birthday my boy."