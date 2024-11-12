Actor and social media sensation Uorfi Javed is known for her over-the-top sartorial choices. The actor never minces her words and is often vocal about her thoughts on social media. Uorfi took to her Instagram and slammed PETA India for not rescuing a bird. She mentioned that PETA India, which is for animal rights, is a 'scam'.

On Sunday (November 10), Uorfi reacted to a post shared by her designer Shweta Gurmeet Kaur.

Designer Shweta Gurmeet Kaur, posted a video of an injured bird and tagged PETA India, seeking urgent help, but received no response.

With no possible communication, she shared another story and criticised the organisation. "I called PETA India. They clearly said that they can't help because they are busy. I was talking to a lady. And when I asked, please help, then she said we couldn't help and shared some other pet help numbers that might help you. I said share the number; I can write it down, and she just hung up on me."

Uorfi wrote on her Instagram story, "Peta India is a scam. Unless you're famous and they know they can get publicity for you, they don't care. Bunch of hypocrites."

"And can someone please help Shweta to get aid for an injured animal," she added.

Work Front

Uorfi Javed was recently seen as a mentor on Playground Season 4, a reality web show. She was previously seen in her own family drama show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. Before reality TV, Uorfi was a part of shows like Bepannaah, Meri Durga, and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania.