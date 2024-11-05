Actor and social media sensation Uorfi Javed is known for her over-the-top sartorial choices, The actor makes head turns whenever she steps out in the city. Known for making DIY outfits with cassette tape, candy floss, wires, fans, candy floss, mobile phones and other objects, Uorfi is often trolled for her fashion choices. Uorfi takes to her Instagram and shares two cents about day-to-day happenings and never shies away from sharing her opinions.

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram stories and slammed Sana Khan for her 'husbands allow wives to wear anything' remark.

'Bringing other women down for your new clothing choice': Uorfi Javed

For those unversed, Sana had stated that she does not understand how men 'allow their wives to dress a certain way' and how are they okay with other men calling them hot.

Uorfi took to her Instagram story to call out Sana for her views. Resharing a post about Sana's comment, Uorfi wrote, "Bringing other women down, considering yourself superior because of your new 'clothing choices'. Your choices don't make you superior to the ones who make different choices."

"Other women can shame you too for your choices but we ain't doing that. Lady if you can wear whatever you want and don't want to be judged, other women can demand that too," she added.

What did Sana Khan say?

During the podcast, Sana called out husbands who are 'proud' of their wives wearing short clothes. She said, "Har insaan ko accha lagta hai ki uski biwi modest rahe, haina? Kai baar main aise mardo ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe ajeeb lagta hai ki tum kaise apni biwion ko aise chuntu-muntu kapde pehena kar bahar leke chale jate ho? And you feel proud about it, and you say 'My wife is looking so hot', and ek random ladka bhi aapki biwi ko bol raha hai ki she is looking so hot, especially jab wo chote kapde pehen rahi hai." [Every man wants his wife to dress modestly. But when I see men who allow their wives to wear skimpy clothes, I wonder what is wrong with them. Do they like it when a random man also calls their wife hot just because of what she wore]?

She had further said, "And you are proud of it? Like there has to be some kind of self-respect. You know she is your woman. You know in 2019, that was the time I knew, I was going to say bye to all this. That was the time I was doing something worse in my life, social media-wise. I used to think what people were seeing on my social media, I am not that person in real life. I used to wear certain kinds of clothes and dance. I thought I was misguiding youth."

Sana in the same podcast added, "I started questioning myself—why am I not happy? I did not even realise when my journey went from full sleeves to backless. Mujhe samajh nahi araha tha, ke main ek gharelu ladki, salwar kameez pehenke, tel lagakar college jane wali, when did I reach this shortcut and backless stage, I couldn't understand." [I was the one who used to wear salwar kameez and tie a ponytail and oil my hair while going to college].

Sana married Mufti Anas Saiyad in 2020, and the Sana announced that she has quit showbiz.

Work Front Sana Khan

Sana made her acting debut in Bollywood with Yehi Hai High Society in 2005 and went on to star in films like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.