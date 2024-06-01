'He looks so old..':Fans worried seeing Akshay Kumar sporting white beard as he returns from London with mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for his upcoming films back-to-back. His last film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff tanked at the box office. Akshay often changes his looks for his films.

Akshay known for his good looks and excellent acting prowess was spotted with his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia, at the airport.

Akshay Kumar sported a different look on Friday morning as he was papped at the airport. He was seen clicking selfies with the fans as he was papped at the airport.

Saas-damaad jodi: Dimple Kapadia and Akshay Kumar serve major airport outfit goals

Akshay, one of B-town's fittest actors, was seen flaunting a white beard and looked pale and tired as he walked through the airport.

Akshay Kumar wore a t-shirt with black and grey checks, a white cap, white shoes, and black glares. He was accompanied by his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia who looked stylish in a black tee over baggy pants and white colored long shrug.

Seeing Akshay in a different avatar, espically a white bead, fans thought his health was off.

A user wrote, "He looks old.."

Another mentioned, "Dimple looks like his sister..."

Personal life

For the unversed, Akshay is married to former actress, Twinkle Khanna, and the duo is blessed with two kids, Aarav and Nitara.

Professioanl life

Recently, Akshay Kumar was seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar. The film did not fare that well at the box office.

He recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3 which also stars Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Apart from this he also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

The actor is all set to reunite with Raveena Tandon in this film. It is a sequel to the popular Welcome franchise and features an ensemble cast. The cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Mika Singh, Jackie Shroff and more. Sanjay Dutt who was also a part of this film recently took an exit due to health issues.