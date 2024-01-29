Ace comedian Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss season 17. Munawar faced flack from fans and critics for winning the show. Munawar's personal life was the high point inside the house. Ever since Ayesha entered the show, the social media influencer revealed shocking details about the comedian and claimed that he two-timed her. She also alleged that before entering the house, he had sent a marriage proposal to a girl. Munawar's ex-girlfriend Nazalia on the other hand had claimed that he dated a lot of girls. Munwar's character assassination was at its peak, with hate all over social media.

Munawar visits Dongri shows his BB 17 trophy next day after winning

After winning the trophy Munawar had promised his fans that he would meet and greet his fans at Dongri., he kept his promise and met his fans on Monday.

Fans gathered in Dongri to see Munawar. He had a grand welcome by the localities in Dongri who flocked to Munawar's car and chanted 'Munawar Bhai..'. Munawar waved at his fans from his car gave them flying kisses and thanked them for being there and supporting him throughout his journey.

Several videos and pictures of Munawar in Dongri have surfaced online.

A video shows, police lathi charging a sea of crowd as Munawar's fans went berserk upon seeing BB 17 winners.

Social media users irked with fan frenzy for Munawar

Social media users slammed Munawar's fans for being obsessed with the winner. And flocking on the streets in large numbers.

A user said, "Unemployment at its peak."

Another said, " Has he won the Olympics?:

The third user said, "People should come for the medal winner who own for country and not for this worst show bigboss.."

On Sunday night after the big win, Munawar took to Instagram and shared a picture posing with the coveted trophy and Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan. He wrote, "Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (A lot of thanks, people. With your love and support, the trophy finally reached Dongri)."

He also added, "Special thanks to Bade Bhai (big brother) @beingsalmankhan Sir for all your guidance. Saari #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ka dil se shukriya #Karliya. (Thanks to #munawarkijanta and #munawarkewarrior from the bottom of my heart). We have done it."

It was a dual celebration for Munawar as he was presented with a Bigg Boss 17 trophy, a swanky new car and a grand cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

Munawar won Lock Upp season 1 in 2022.