Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar and everyone knows how hard he has strived to reach where he is. The actor came from Delhi to Mumbai to achieve stardom but the journey wasn't easy for him. Today he owns properties in Dubai, a bungalow in Mannat in Bandra and much more.

But back in the day, SRK struggled hard to even get a film. He strayed his career in TV and then Vivek Vaswani launched Shah Rukh Khan in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

Did Shah Rukh Khan ever date Priyanka Chopra?

Ace actor and director Vivek Vaswani walked down memory lane and spoke about SRK's most controversial and talked about relationships. Vivek addressed the rumours of the alleged romance between Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra that was the talk of B-town during the shoot of Don 2.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan Vivek was asked about Shah Rukh's alleged relationship with him and whether there was any truth to those rumours, he said: "Relationship? Means? Sexual relationship? No. He's not that sort. I don't know where the rumours came from. Ghar mein reh rahe the, mummy daddy the, tension tha, career tha, jaldi se Gauri se shadi karni thi, usme relationship kaise ayega (We were living in the same house, my parents were there, there was tension, stress about career, he had to get married to Gauri, where would a relationship be in all of this)? There was a relationship of friendship but there was no relationship of sex?"

On reports of SRK dating Priyanka Chopra

He added, "It is not true. In fact, from the time I have known him, he has been a one-woman man all his life. How many flings have you heard of? We have had one rumour about Priyanka Chopra, that is also a rumour but what else have we heard of Shah Rukh? Nothing. He's not that kind of a person."

On reminiscing about SRK and Gauri's wedding

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Vivek said, "After the wedding, we took Gauri to Darjeeling because we had to shoot the title song of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. When they returned to Bombay, of course, they couldn't stay at my house so as a gift, I gave them five days at Sun n Sand, then they moved to Aziz's house and mentioned that he had to borrow money from his father for this gift.

On memories

Vivek Vaswani said, "Food was great. "It was a fabulous wedding; everything was very nice. It was so much fun. Aziz Mirza was in attendance as well.

Vivek also said that the couple got married as per Hindu and Muslim traditions and also got a registered wedding. "All three weddings happened in one day," he shared.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan married on October 25, 1991. They are parents to three children – Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas and has a daughter Malti Marie.