'He had brain stroke': Tiku Talsania's family refutes heart attack rumours; video of actor greeting Rashmai Desai before stroke surfaces

News of veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffering a heart attack on Friday evening after a movie screening has surfaced on social media. Several media reports claimed that the actor is in critical condition after suffering a massive heart attack.

However, there wasn't any official confirmation regarding his health from his family members.

Not a heart attack, brain stroke: Family clarifies

It has been widely reported that Tiku didn't suffer a heart attack but a brain stroke.

A news report by NDTV stated that his wife, Deepti Talsania, clarified that Tiku had suffered a brain stroke. She also shared that the actor had attended a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 p.m.

"He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 p.m. He was immediately admitted to the hospital," Deepti told NDTV.

However, a Tellychakkar report also mentioned that Tiku Talsania "started vomiting and a wheelchair was quickly arranged to rush him to the hospital".

Tiku's health update

Tiku Talsania, aged 70, is being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

A video is being widely shared on social media, showing Tiku at a movie screening along with his wife, Deepti. The clip shows the couple interacting with Rashami Desai.

Work Front

Tiku has been part of television, Bollywood and Gujarati theatre for over the years. He has made audiences laugh, cry, and even emotional with his remarkable performances. Known for his roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna, Special 26, and Devdas, and shows like Uttaran and Dhamaal, Talsania has left an indelible mark on the industry. Most recently, he appeared in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, continuing his streak of versatile work.

The actor is married to Deepti, with whom he has two children, a son, music composer Rohaan Talsania and a daughter, Shikha Talsania, who has acted in films like Veera Di Wedding, Coolie No. 1 and I Hate Luv Storys.