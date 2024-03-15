On Wednesday, the cast and crew of the film hosted a special screening of the Punjabi film Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, starring Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal. Who's who from the industry attended the special screening that was held in Mumbai.

The film's lead pair, Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal, were pictured by the shutterbugs as they posed on the red carpet. Sargun was seen twinning with husband Ravi Dubey, and the duo looked stunning as they posed for paps.

Who wore what?

Other stars attending the screening included Sargun's friends from the fraternity. Former Bigg Boss stars Jasmine Bhasin, Mannara Chopra, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Patel and Shalin Bhanot also marked their presence at the event.

Jasmine looked gorgeous in a black outfit.

Mannara made heads turn in a red dress. Friends and co-stars Ankit and Priyanka looked cute as they posed together.

Everyone was seen greeting paps and smiling during photo ops. Karan Patel, who is known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, also posed for the paparazzi. However, netizens weren't happy with his behaviour.

'Is he drunk?'

Karan Patel came with his stylist, and during his photo-op, Karan called his stylist to pose with him. During photo-ops, he pointed out his stylist's ripped jeans and said, "Yeh hai hamari stylist."

The stylist felt uncomfortable as Karan mocked. Netizens slammed Karan for embarrassing her stylist in front of the media.

A user wrote, "He is always mannerless."

Another mentioned, "Looks like he is DRUNK.."

The third user wrote, "She's about to cry.."

The fourth user mentioned, "This is highly disrespectful."

This isn't the first time Karan Patel has faced netizens' ire. The actor is known for his unabashed statements and comments on social media.

Recently, Karan Patel took a dig at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in his latest Instagram post. Referring to the existing potholes in the city, the TV actor slammed the body and raised concerns about the same. He even called the potholes 'craters bigger than the Moon'.

Karan Patel shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote, "You don't need a rocket anymore. #Mumbai got craters Bigger, Better, Deeper than the #Moon. Do visit. Hope to see you soon! No regret, only forget. Your BMC (smiling face emoji) (sic)."

Apart from household name with the popular TV serial 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. It also starred Divyanka Tripathi alongside him. Apart from that, he also appeared in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki'.

Karan Patel recently made his film debut with 'Darran Chhoo'. It stars Ashutosh Rana, Smriti Kalra and Saanand Verma. Directed by Bharat Ratan, the comedy is all set to release in theatres on October 13.