Bigg Boss stars Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill garner a huge fan following. Elvish Yadav emerged as a winner of BB OTT 2, while Shehnaaz Gill was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13, along with Siddharth Shukla.

Both Elvish and Shehnaaz Gill have been part of several music videos post their BB stint.

Elvish Yadav romances Shehnaaz Gill in a reel to her song Dhup Lagdi

A few days ago, Shehnaaz Gill dropped a romantic music video, Dhup Lagdi.

On Friday, Elvish and Shehnaaz surprised their fans by collaborating.

The duo were seen romancing each other in the short clip. Twinning in black, Elvish and Shehnaaz look breathtakingly beautiful. Their chemistry was loved by the fans.

In the reel, Shehnaaz sang the role, while Elvish was seen matching the rhythm of the song perfectly.

In the reel version Dhup Lagdi, Shehnaaz and Elvish are seen romancing by the sea at sunset.

The original video stars Sunny Singh alongside Shehnaaz Gill.

In one of a kind collaboration, with Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav, fans were surprised by the collaboration and wanted them to come together for a music video.

A user wrote, "The chemistry looks wow.."

While a section of netzines pointed out that Elvish wasn't keen doing Romaic dance with Manisha Rani and often belittled her

Another mentioned, "Elvish had issues with Manisha but is seen getting cosy with Shehnaaz Gill.."

The third user wrote, "Shehnaaz can only look good with Siddharth Shukla."

About Elvish and Manisha Rani's feud

Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani had a major fallout a few weeks ago over their collaboration video's cover photo.

Manisha unfollowed the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner after he refused to change the cover picture of their collab video.

Manisha and Elvish were seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Sharing the poster of Dhup Lagdi on Instagram, Shenaaz Gill had earlier announced, "Adding an emotional touch of love with Dhup Lagdi. Teaser out tomorrow at 11 am."

The picture captured the actress and Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Sunny Singh in two opposite frames.