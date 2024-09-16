Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor has carved a niche for himself, the actor garners a huge female fan following. Shahid is known for his chocolate boy looks in Ishq Vishk and Vivaah, Jab We Met until he unleashed his action avatar. Shahid not only proved his mettle in essaying boy-next-door roles his power-packed performances in Padmaavat, Jersey, Haider, Kabir Singh, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and many more.

The actor also made his OTT debut with Farzi. Fans and critics are heaping praise for his performance in dacoit drama.

The actor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, opposite Kriti Sanon.

Shahid Kapoor trolled for avoiding underprivileged kids and taking selfies with fans

On Monday, Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside a salon in Bandra. The actor was mobbed by fans as he rushed towards his car. Papraazi who were stationed there shared several videos of Shahid exiting his salon session.

Amid multiple videos, a video that has gone viral shows, underprivileged hovering around his car and some underprivileged kids also came near him and asked for money. Shahid blatantly ignored the kids and didn't give a single penny to the kid and the needy old woman who gestured to the actor for money. Rather he took selfies with fans and sat in his car.

Shahid's gesture wasn't appreciated any social media and the actor was trolled brutally for his insensitive behaviour.

Take a look at the comments.

A user wrote, "He could have given some money to the poor kid and women."

Another wrote, "What was the arrogance for?"

The third one wrote, "This attitude isn't good."

Shahid Kapoor cracks up the internet with his upbeat grooves

Meanwhile, on Monday, Shahid Kapoor shared a video on Instagram, dancing to the tunes of the hit song Jee Karda from the 2008 film Singh Is Kinng, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. In the reel, Shahid was seen grooving to the upbeat number.

"When JEE KARDA then ME KARDA," read his caption.

Work Front

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Deva. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews, the action thriller features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Deva is backed by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios. The film will hit the screens on February 14 next year.

Shahid Kapoor will also be seen in a film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The untitled project also stars Triptii Dimri.