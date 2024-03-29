It was a star-studded Thursday night filled with glitz and glamour as who's who from the industry put their fashion foot forward and attended the screening of 'Patna Shuklla'. The film stars Raveena Tandon alongside Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, and Manav Vij. Shehnaaz Gill made her debut as a playback singer in the film.

Let's take a look at who wore what at the event:

Shehnaaz Gill looked elegant in an ivory kurta at the screening. She was joined by her brother, Shehbaz.

Raveena Tandon looked stunning in a saree.

Salman Khan opted for denim jeans and a full-sleeve t-shirt. The actor rounded off his look with a cap.

He also posed with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Arbaaz Khan.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were twinning in white.

Sshura's gesture for her father-in-law Salim Khan won hearts.

In one of the videos, Sshura was posing for pictures, and then Salim Khan came, she moved aside and made way for her father-in-law.

Late actor Satish Kaushik's wife and daughter also graced their presence.

Meanwhile, netizens were concerned about Salman Khan's health and were of the view that he was looking dull and old.

A user wrote, "Salman Khan is looking old.."

Another mentioned, " Bhai has lost his charm.."

The third user mentioned, "His mood looked off."

Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan and Munawar posed for shutterbugs.

Salman Khan recently spoke about Satish Kaushik at the screening of 'Patna Shuklla' in Mumbai. Salman said that Satish was very close to Arbaaz and him.

Salman Khan said, "Satish ji humare bade hi close the (Satish ji was really close to us). The most amazing thing is that he completed each of the projects he took on before his death. He was also there in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan."

'Patna Shukla' is a courtroom drama

'Patna Shuklla' depicts the story of Tanvi Shukla, played by Raveena Tandon, an ordinary woman who takes action upon witnessing a student involved in a roll number scam. Satish Kaushik essays the role of a judge in the film.

Satish Kaushik died on March 9, 2023. He has been a part of various iconic films like 'Mr. India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Judai', 'Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi' among others.