Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who are making headlines for reportedly having trouble in paradise in their happily married life, celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on April 20. The couple took to Instagram and shared a sweet anniversary along with their daughter, Aaradhya.

The couple married in a grand ceremony in 2007 in Mumbai.

Aishwarya and Abhishek dropped a mushy picture of them together, along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and captioned the photo with just a heart emoji.

Fans were happy to see Abhishek and Aishwarya posing together.

A user wrote, "It's always heartbreaking when people talk about your divorce. Stay together always."

Another mentioned, "So happy to see them together.."

The third one wrote, "So glad to see he had chosen his wife and child over his mother and sister."

Netizens noticed that Aishwarya was seen clinging to Aaradhya Bachchan but Abhishek didn't even touch Ash and his daughter while posing, instead, he kept his hand behind.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Holika Dahan in March this year.

She didn't play Holi with the Bachchan family. In fact she was seen enjoying the festival of colors with her and Aaradhya's friends. Photos of them playing Holi with Abhishek were shared by fan clubs on Instagram.

Holika Dahan's pictures featuring her, Abhishek and Aaradhya were shared by Navya Naveli Nanda on Instagram.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce

Rumours of a divorce between Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai have circulated frequently, but the actress dispelled them recently with a heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband on social media. Recently, Aishwarya took to Instagram, sharing photos with Abhishek Bachchan and writing a sweet birthday message for him.