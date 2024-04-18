This year, 2024, is filled with surprises and shocks. In the UAE, which is known for its beautiful grand architecture, fast-moving life has come to a standstill. On Tuesday, torrential rain hit across the United Arab Emirates, causing widespread flooding around the desert country.

Dubai's major international airport has diverted scores of incoming flights on Tuesday, April 16. The rain also forced Dubai International Airport to suspend operations for 25 minutes, schools to shut down, and traffic to a halt.

Dubai Airport enjoying a light shower ?✈️ pic.twitter.com/4g9pEf3RKg — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 16, 2024

Several pictures and videos have been circulated on social media that show Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates flooded.

Amid this chaos, Rahul Vaidya was seen walking through knee-deep water clogged due to Dubai rains.

Looking at the Dubai rains, my respect increased for Mumbai’s BMC management. pic.twitter.com/GwOhHABIsm — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 16, 2024

Apart from tourists and locals stranded in Dubai rains, Rahul Vaidya was in Dubai before he jetted off to Kolkata on April 17.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer took to his Instagram stories and documented his experiences in the UAE city.

In a slew of Instagram stories, he shared a video of him struggling to walk through knee-deep water.

In one of the Instagram stories, he says, "It rained for just two hours and look at the situation. Dubai isn't accustomed to heavy rainfall."

He then said, "Cars are stuck, and there are no taxis. Everything has halted."

He later posted a picture with a man who helped him reach the airport safely. He wrote, "Thank you my first family in Dubai...@mansiharshil and @ronilrishi for bailing me out...and helping me reach the airport when the whole of Dubai has come to a standstill! (two hearts emojis)"

He also posted pictures of Dubai airport and from inside his flight before it took off.

He said that he had now landed safely in India.

About Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya first participated in the reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na and Tera Intezaar among others. Apart from Bigg Boss, he has also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The singer is married to actor Disha Parmar. They started dating from the days of Bigg Boss 14 and later got married in 2021.

Meanwhile, Dubai floods reminded netizens of Mumbai rains, which often combat heavy rainfall and still, it doesnt flood in Mumbai.

Dubai vs. Mumbai - Desis React To Waterlogging After Heavy Rainfall

Looking at the ongoing situation in Dubai, many called out UAE's 'poor management' social media users drew comparisons with how Mumbai handles rains.

Who would have thought this is Dubai and not Mumbai.



Used to miss the Mumbai rains...chalo woh kasar bhi poori ho gayi. #rainydays pic.twitter.com/O222Shl12S — Piyush Surana (@Piyush_Surana) April 16, 2024

A user wrote, "Looking at the Dubai rains, my respect increased for Mumbai's BMC management," wrote one user.

"This was Dubai yesterday, the swankiest and most planned metro brought to knees with few hours of rain. Imagine if this had happened in Mumbai or Pune. Everyone would be cursing the government from the bottom of their hearts," another netizen chipped in.

Another user on X wrote, "Dubai feels like Mumbai minus the traffic".

Mumbai No, Dubai Mall.



Dubai ❌ Doob Gai ✅ pic.twitter.com/yxC12Jhv64 — Holidays Hunt (@HolidaysHunt) April 16, 2024

A netizen said, "Dubai goes underwater with flooding caused by just 120mm rain? Mumbai routinely has 200mm plus days".

Mumbai mein Dubai jaisi Garmi, Dubai mein Mumbai jaisi Baarish ?? pic.twitter.com/BQyFXejxz9 — Rohit Parwani (@i_rohitparwani) April 17, 2024

"Dubai was not built for such heavy rains - rains that would flood most cities. A better analogy would be if it suddenly snowed heavily in Bombay, which was not built to handle snow at all. Would people in snowy Oslo mock Bombay?" said a user.