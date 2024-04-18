Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The newlyweds have been dropping mushy and oh-so-romantic pictures and videos from their wedding festivities on their social media handles. Recently, the actor also shared a cute wedding video in which Pulkit Samrat cries seeing the love of his life Kirti in a bridal outfit. Kriti consoles Pulkit who got emotional.

Kriti Kharbanda says Pulkit Samrat 'carries Sanitary Pads At All Times'

Weeks after Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married, an old video of the actress has surfaced on social media where she is once again addressing Pulkit as the "green flag".

In the interview with Hauterrfly from last year, Kriti revealed that Pulkit carries sanitary pads with him in his bag. She said, "The first time I met Pulkit, we were not even friends, we were co-stars. And I remember I got my period and he's someone who carries tampons and sanitary pads in his bag at all times. He has it at all times. He's got so many cousins and sisters and all and I found that extremely attractive quality. And it's not because he is dating me that I am saying this but this is something I noticed about him even before we started dating. I'm very blessed with the right kind of man."

If you are still single, start carrying pad in your bag ? pic.twitter.com/wjTumlQVG0 — Shaani Nani (@shaaninani) April 17, 2024

Netizens weren't impressed with Kriti's statement and slammed her for saying so.

A user reacted, "That's creepy af".

Another mentioned, "Women who have the means can very well carry sanitary napkin/ tampon in their purses/ bags as an emergency fall on, either for themselves or for someone in need. They don't require men to take care of a basic need."

Seems like next Murthy Couple are in town ???? — Orwellian (@GeorgiOrwell) April 17, 2024

The third one said, "He is Pulkit or Padman."

About Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda met for the first time on the sets of the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti and fell in love with each other. They tied the knot on March 15 this year.

The couple dropped mushy pictures on their social media profile.

Sharing their wedding pictures on her Instagram handle, Kriti had written, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats differently, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"