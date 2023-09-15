Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are vacationing in New York. The duo seem to have bumped into cricketer Rashid Khan and clicked a picture. The Afghanistan cricketer took to social media to share a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. "With Bollywood's biggest It was lovely to meet you #RANBIR @aliaabhatt," he wrote.

Many went gaga over the picture. However, on reddit, many spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor looked aged and not how young he looks in films. "Ranbir's eyes are ageing at different speed. His body and skin is of 40 but his eyes are 70," one user wrote. "Shahid is 2 years older to RK, Shahid still can pull off a college boy, man's maintained his looks. Probably him being teetotaler. RK looks like Sanjay Dutt of late 2000s only difference was Sanjay wasn't this thin," another user wrote.

"Can't believe these eyes were called magical and captivating during Bachna Ae Haseeno- Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahani. How the times change," a social media user wrote. "RK should quit drinking and smoking now," another social media user wrote. "RK truly looks 40+," a reddit user wrote. "Now that's a bit unfair. RK was really cute and good looking until 2017," another reddit user commented. "See I always knew ranbir was unattractive but now he looks even worse," was one more of the comments on the picture.

On the work front, after wrapping up the shooting of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took a long holiday and whisked away to New York. The two have been spending some quality time away from the media glare.