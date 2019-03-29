Who is a farmer's friend? Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa or an earthworm? Don't be confused as this is a question asked by a school in Bengaluru.

Mount Carmel English High School in Rajarajeshwari Nagar has landed in trouble for asking this odd question to its class 8 students. The school is facing protests over the controversial question paper after it went viral on social media.

Even though students correctly marked earthworm as their answer, the parents were quite stunned with the question that had the names of two politicians.

The faculty member who arranged the question paper was dismissed by the school authorities, who claimed that they do not support any political parties or their propaganda and ensured that such incidents will not happen in the future.

The controversial question comes at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner. The chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and the BJP state President had earlier promised the public of farmer loan waiver during the 2018 state elections.

Yeddyurappa also tried to fulfil his promise by waiving of the farmer loans up to Rs 1 lakh during his small period as the state head. He also calls himself "raitha bandhu" meaning farmer's friend. Both political leaders have often addressed themselves as the farmer's leader.

However, the controversial 'farmer's friend' question had created quite a stir in the social media, where people have made some funny trolls over the post while some have questioned the political tone in which the school had published it.