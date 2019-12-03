HDFC Bank is facing serious backlash after users started complaining about the NetBanking and MobileBanking services not working. The digital banking services have been reported to be down for two days, with a widespread outage affecting a larger number of users on Monday.

HDFC Bank NetBanking services are widely used to transfer funds, make payments and more. But users haven't been able to log in to their online accounts and the HDFC Bank app also appears to be malfunctioning.

When users try to log in to HDFC's NetBanking, an error message is displayed, which reads, "The net banking system is busy processing the heavy load from the currently logged in customers. Request to try after some time." A similar error message is displayed on the app - "We are currently experiencing heavy traffic. Please try again after some time. Apologies for the inconvenience."

HDFC Bank's response

HDFC Bank still hasn't figured out a way to resume NetBanking and MobileBanking services as of Tuesday. The bank has apologized for the inconvenience, but assures "there's no cause for undue concern."

HDFC Bank is blaming the outage on a technical glitch. While the bank's latest tweet suggests some users might be able to use NetBanking and MobileBanking services, technicians are said to be working on resolving the issue as soon as possible. After assuring users that the services would be restored shortly, HDFC Bank now says the repair is "taking more time than anticipated."

IBTimes India has reached out to the bank for an updated statement and clarification on what caused the outage. We will update the story as soon as we hear back.

Fury of the users

It is natural for users to lose their calm over the extended outage on HDFC Bank's digital services. According to the bank, 92 percent of the total transactions take place over the internet and mobile, whereas branches, ATMs and phone banking account for 4 percent, 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Besides the high dependence on HDFC's NetBanking and MobileBanking, users are furious as they are unable to transfer funds or make payments on their payday. Users have expressed their anger on Twitter.

Day 3: Mobile app and netbanking down. India's largest salary a/c holder bank! The more bonkers they go in user experience, the more their share price goes up :) pic.twitter.com/cgIyFsFwnM — Karthik (@beastoftraal) December 3, 2019

Not the first time

It is either an unfortunate coincidence or a trigger is causing the HDFC Bank digital services to go off this time of the year. Last year, HDFC's mobile app was down for four days. Users are calling out HDFC for this repeated occurrence.