HDFC Bank is one of the leading banking and lending services and any minor change could have a major impact. If you're an HDFC Bank credit card holder, there's an important change coming up but users must be prepared for some inconvenience.

HDFC Bank has issued an advisory to all of its credit card customers about an upcoming downtime. The bank's credit card services will be affected on January 18 and customers won't be able to use some crucial services on Saturday.

HDFC Bank credit card system downtime

"Scheduled Maintenance Alert! HDFC Bank Credit Card services on IVR, PhoneBanking, and Net/MobileBanking will not be available from 1 AM to 12 PM on 18th Jan 2020,'' HDFC noted on its website.

The outage seems to affect credit card services only, while other banking services are expected to work normally on Saturday. The maintenance is also scheduled overnight to have little impact on customers' usage of credit card services.

HDFC's head of corporate communication Neeraj Jha said the reason behind the upcoming downtime for the credit card services is that the bank is migrating to a new credit card system to provide customers with an enhanced experience. Jha also assured that during the scheduled maintenance, customers can enjoy using all other services as always.

We are migrating to a new credit card system to give our customers an enhanced experience. Do bear with us for a few hrs on Jan 18 when our card services(and card services ONLY) will be unavailable on IVR, PhoneBanking, Net/MobileBanking from 1 AM-12 noon.

(1/2) — Neeraj Jha (@NeerajHDFCBank) January 15, 2020

Further details on HDFC Bank's new credit card system are awaited, but the bank has been revamping its efforts to provide customers with a better experience of late. HDFC Bank recently launched myApps, a suite of white-label apps for institutions. This system allows municipalities, urban local bodies, and other institutions to digitise their ecosystem.

Reminiscing HDFC outage

HDFC Bank's scheduled maintenance is expected to end Sunday noon. In an event it is extended, there might be some really unhappy customers. The recent outage of the bank's app and net banking service was a clear example of how badly things could turn out if the said maintenance is not fixed in due time.

HDFC's net banking and mobile app services were down for two days in December last year. The bank said it was a technical glitch. Considering the upcoming downtime is a scheduled maintenance, customers might be prepared for it rather than taken by surprise.