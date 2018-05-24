Funny memes on opposition parties' bonhomie at the Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony in Bangalore created a lot of buzz on Twitter on Wednesday.

HD Kumaraswamy united all the opposition party leaders to send out a loud and clear message to ruling BJP about 2019's Lokha Sabha elections. Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar, Sharad Yadav, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Chandrababu Naidu made it to this occasion and wished the new CM.

The photos and videos featuring the bonhomie of the all these opposition created a lot of buzz in the media. A lot was written and spoken about how this unity can defeat the super-brand Narendra Modi in upcoming general elections.

On the other hand, several political experts and critics took a dig at the unity of opposition parties, saying that they are a bunch of corrupt and anti-Hindu leaders. Some people even created funny memes about the grand ceremony. Here are some comments and funny memes shared on Twitter."

Jignesh Mevani, politician from Gujarat, tweeted, "While #KumaraswamySwearingIn ceremony may have witnessed a historic "Opposition Unity", I sincerely request that these same people take time off from Photo-Op to come visit #Thoothukudi & join hands to protest #Vedanta & the horrific corporate, state-sponsored murder of civilians".

Journalist Abhijit Majumder tweeted, "Parties who have come distant second and third in a southern state election are forming govt, and the entire galaxy of Opposition celebrating as if they have survived apocalypse. This is what Modi has reduced Oppn to. One outfit with one agenda: Stop Modi. #KumaraswamySwearingIn."

Jayashanker (@jmangshetty) tweeted, "Look at the strength of modi. Still opposition looks nervous and in dought that whether it is enough for modi. Modi looks huge."