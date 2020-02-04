HD Kumaraswamy has finally spoken about his son Nikhil Kumar's marriage with Revathi. The former Karnataka Chief Minister has also announced the date of engagement and the plans of the actor-turned-politician's wedding.

Speaking with the reporters, HD Kumaraswamy said, "The engagement will be held in Bengaluru on 10 February. The marriage will be performed in a place between Ramanagara and Channapatna.

The former Chief Minister says that he did not choose Bengaluru as the wedding destination for a reason. "I want to show my gratitude to the people of Ramanagara and Channapatna who gave me a new lease of life in politics. We intend to distribute invitation for each and every house from this region," he says.

HD Kumaraswamy, who was born in Hassan district, says that he is using his son's wedding as an opportunity to show his respect and love for the people for giving him life in politics.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is tying the knot with Revathi, the grandniece of Vijayanagar MLA, M Krishnappa. She holds a master's degree in computer application. It is an arranged marriage, which has been fixed by the elders from both the families.

The rumours of Nikhil and Revathi's wedding started doing rounds after HD Kumaraswamy's family members were spotted at MLA M Krishnappa's residence, recently. However, the former Chief Minister remained light-lipped about the development.

Initially, HD Kumaraswamy had refused to confirm about the wedding. However, Nikhil had confirmed about his marriage.

Nikhil Kumar came to spotlight with his debut movie Jaguar. He hit the national headlines last year when he contested from the Mandya Loksabha seat against his family old friend, Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate with the BJP backing.