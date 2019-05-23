Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is reportedly mulling resignation following the apparent poor performance of the JD(S) and Congress alliance in the state. BJP is heading for a thumping victory in the 28-seat state.

According to Republic TV, sources have told the channel that the Karnataka Chief Minister is planning to resign.

Going by the current trends, Congress is leading in just 2 seats, while the JD(S) has retained Hassan. The major embarrassment for the parties is the defeat of heavyweights.

In fact, JD(S) is starring at a loss in its stronghold Mandya constituency where the Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda took on independent candidate Sumalatha. And former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who vacated his Haasan seat for his grandson Prajwal Revanna and moved to Tumakuru, seems like losing the election if we go by the trends till now.

The heavyweights of Congress like Mallikarjun Kharge (Kalaburagi), former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily (Chikkaballapur)and KH Muniyappa (Kolar) are trailing by big margins.

All has not been well in the alliance from day one to the government. The issues between Congress and JD(S) leaders had come out in open on numerous occasions.

In fact, the Chief Minister had once openly said that he was willing to step down if the coalition partner did not rein in its MLAs.

With BS Yeddyurappa constantly claiming that there were 20 MLAs from both the parties willing to join the BJP, HD Kumaraswamy is aware of the threats coming his way.