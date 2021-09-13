Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is going to become a grandpa and his father-former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will become a great-grandpa. Yes, Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wife Revanthi is pregnant with her first child.

The baby shower ceremony of Revathi was held on Monday evening at a private hall on Monday, 13 September. The event had the presence of limited guests.

As per the reports, the event was restricted to close relatives and friends since the Covid-19 is still around us. HD Deve Gowda with his wife Chennamma, HD Kumaraswamy with his wife Anitha, Munirathna, Minister for Horticulture, Planning Programme Monitoring & Statistics Department, and JD(S) leader Saravana were among the few guests who attended the event.

The pictures of the baby shower ceremony have now gone viral on social media sites.

Nikhil's Marriage

Nikhil Kumar tied the knot with Revathi in a low-key event held at a farmhouse in Ketaganahalli, near Bidadi in Bengaluru on Friday, 17 April 2020. The wedding event is being held in the presence of family members and close relatives.

HD Kumaraswamy wanted to have a grand wedding at the Ramanagara district. The plans were also in place. Since the country is under lockdown due to Coronavirus aka Covid-19 outbreak, the venue and the plans went for a change.

"The wedding of my son had been fixed in Ramanagara on April 17. It was planned in a big way. Because of the guidelines due to the virus given by the government and the WHO, it has to be scaled down. Even keeping the family members - my siblings and their families - that (the gathering) comes to 60,70 (invitees)," HD Kumaraswamy had told the media.

Revathi has done her Master's in Computer Application. She is the grand-niece of Vijayanagara MLA M Krishnappa. The couple's engagement was held in February. Her father Manju is into the real estate business.