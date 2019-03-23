After all the speculations over the constituency debate in the state of Karnataka for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) supremo HD Deve Gowda will be contesting from Tumakuru district.

The decision was taken after a meeting was held at Deve Gowda's residence in Padmanabhanagar, late Friday evening. The announcement was made on Friday by the JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. He said that the candidature of the former Prime Minister will be announced on Saturday.

According to reports, the 87-year-old JD(S) leader will file his nomination between 2 pm and 3 pm from Tumakuru on Monday.

The coalition government is still trying hard to get him to contest from Bengaluru North. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao said that he had spoken to Deve Gowda asking him to contest from Bengaluru North constituency as Congress has 5 and JD(S) have 2 legislators, who can ensure his victory. The Congress party wants him to contest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sadananda Gowda.

After ruling out Hassan (from where he was contesting from 1991) to his grandson Prajjwal Revanna, Gowda was left to choose between two constituencies - Bengaluru North and Tumakuru. The JD(S) leader has chosen Tumakuru as his constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.