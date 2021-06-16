For Kangana Ranaut, the hearing of her passport renewal plea didn't go as planned. The High Court called the application "vague". Kangana had moved HC to get her passport renewed as the Passport Authority of India had not agreed to do so. The authorities allegedly refused to renew the passport owing to the sedition charges and FIR against the actress.

And now, the HC has pulled up both Kangana and her lawyer for not being vigilant. It has also said that the application lacks details and is vague. "She should have been more vigilant. If there was urgency, she would have approached you with all the details. Your application is vague," says Quint.

"Which is the competent authority who refused you? You are seeking directions against the Passport Authority of India without making them a party?... This is all oral. Renewal of a passport is the business of the Passport Authority, not a PSI of a police station to whom an application was made, and you have approached the court against it," the Court said.

The plea stated that Kangana was to fly off to Hungary for the shooting of Dhaakad from June 15 to August. "There are huge monetary investments made by production houses in booking such shooting locations, wherein the applicant is required to participate as an actress," the plea said. The HC has scheduled the hearing for June 25 and directed Kangana's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee to make changes in the application.

In 2020, owing to some alleged tweets by Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel; a complaint had been filed. The sisters were accused of spreading hate between Hindus and Muslims. The Bandra police had then the registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition).