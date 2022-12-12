The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time to Delhi Golf Club to place on record its amended bylaws on a plea filed by a Khasi tribe woman challenging the Club's decision to ask her to leave the club due to her attire.

On December 5, counsel for the club had submitted that an apology had been given to the woman. Responding to that, counsel for the woman, Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover had contended that the affidavit submitted by them said that they have not apologised.

Counsel for the club had said that he has been engaged in the matter and will seek instructions as there were issues with maintainability as well. However, Monday, the Club's counsel submitted that one apology has already been given.

Advocate Vrinda Grover contended that it was not an apology and they were saying that it was a mistake of an employee, but the employee has followed their bylaws, and it is written in there.

Counsel for the Club submitted that the bylaws have been amended in 2017. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 20.

What happened?

The tribal woman from Meghalaya was denied admission into the Delhi Golf Club stating that her attire looked like a "maid's uniform" and the Club bylaws do not admit her. The case was taken up by the Meghalaya Women Commission but the Club sought quashing the notice on the grounds that the Meghalaya State Commission had no jurisdiction in the case.

However, throughout the case, the Delhi Golf club maintained that its employee was behind the incident but now the defence has sought the amended bylaws which led to the employee's behaviour be furnished before the court.

The defence argued that the amended bylaws be placed before the court for verification as they grossly violate human rights of tribal people in the country and led to the employee denying entry to a Khasi tribal woman wearing the traditional dress.

(With inputs from IANS)