Lahaina town in Hawaiian island of Maui that witnessed a ferocious wildfire swept through, reported a devastating toll of 93 lives, making it a deadliest wildfire to ravage the United States in hundred years.

On Sunday, Maui County officials reported that firefighting crews remained steadfast in their efforts to quell flare-ups amidst the lingering aftermath of the Lahaina and Upcountry Maui fires. CBS News has disclosed that within the Upcountry Maui fire, 16 structures were reduced to ashes in Kula, accompanied by three structures in Olinda.

Forensic endeavors to identify victims were still ongoing, leaving room for the grim prospect of a "significant" escalation in the fatality toll, as reported by the BBC. The harrowing potential for an even higher death count was underscored on Saturday by Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Green, who surveyed the heart-wrenching devastation firsthand on Saturday, shared, "It will certainly be the worst natural disaster that Hawaii ever faced...We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding."

The extent of destruction paints a stark picture, with over 2,000 buildings suffering varying degrees of damage or utter destruction since the fires ignited. The majority of these structures were homes within the Lahaina area, as highlighted by the British news broadcaster.

The grim tally surpasses the loss of life experienced during California's Camp Fire in 2018, which claimed 86 lives.

No warning sirens?

In a puzzling revelation, multiple media outlets have noted a concerning absence: Hawaii's emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens were sounded before the devastating fire engulfed the town, raising critical questions about the preparedness and response mechanisms in place.