Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire. The selfie queen has taken over the Kardashian-Jenner throne in the past few years with her curvaceous figure and beautiful lips. The controversial tabloid girl has her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics. Despite keeping much of her personal life under wraps, her social media is filled with posts of her beauty empire, baby Stormi, makeup essentials and her funky hairstyles and her sexy photos.

As the queen turns a year older, hotter and bolder, let's take a look at some of the interesting facts about Kylie Jenner that will leave you awestruck!

Early childhood days

Kylie's middle name is Kristen (after Mama Kris), and her high school nickname was Kandy. She was a cheerleader in high school. She and Kendall were actually on the same squad until Kylie was homeschooled.

Strangely enough, she hates public speaking. When she was a student, Kylie became so nervous during a high school presentation that said her favourite food was "soccer and basketball."

Food habits

According to Seventeen magazine, Kylie likes chocolate but hates chocolate cake.

Kylie texts Khloe about four times a week, and it's usually to ask her about food. According to Khloe, the conversation often goes like this: "Okay, that turkey burger, how does it work?"

Did you know she has a large scar on her thigh?

Kylie has a large scar on her leg. In an interview she revealed:

When she was 5, she was playing hide and seek with her sister, and she hid inside a tall-enclosed gate.

After a while when my sister didn't find me I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It's smaller now though because I grew.

She bought the rights to register her name "Kylie"

In 2015, she sought the right to register the name "Kylie" for advertising, but Kylie Minogue filed a notice of opposition. The famous singer said that if Jenner succeeded, that would cause possible confusion and damage to her branding.

She didn't want to be famous

Kylie was just nine years old when TV reality shows Keeping up with the Kardashians started. She has been in the spotlight almost all her life, and she says that she would love not to be famous.

During an episode of her TV show, Life of Kylie, she said

I don't know what it's like to live a normal life, where people don't know who you are, to get out of a car and not have everyone stare at you. I feel like when you grow up on camera, people think they know you because you're on social media so much and on reality TV.

Favourite emoji

Kylie's favourite emoji is the party horn.

"I use it all the time", she said in an interview.

She was bullied

In an interview with Elen DeGeneres, Kylie said:

I have been bullied my whole life, whether it was by my peers, or comments on Instagram and Twitter, whatever. And I never talked about my story, really. I realize that I've kind of accepted it, and that just comes with the territory.

She is messy!

As per reports in various media outlets, her sisters admitted that Kylie is the messiest one in the family. She didn't hesitate to turn her room upside down in an episode of "Life of Kylie", to find the perfect outfit.

Instagram mania

Kylie has admitted that it takes her about 500 times to get the perfect selfie and post it on Instagram.

Kylie reads all of her Instagram comments. If she sees too many negative ones, she deletes the photo and reposts it.

She is one of us, as she stalks her exes on social media.

She stalks her exes on social media, although she admits that she does not obsess over other celebrities unless they are romantically involved.

Who's her favourite sister?

People usually compare her to Kim, but Kylie thinks she's most similar to Khloe and Rob. Khloe is her go-to for "boy and family advice."

Alternate career option would be Cosmetology.

Kylie takes two hours to finish her full-face makeup look. In an interview, Kylie said, that if she weren't famous, she'd be a makeup artist. "I love doing my friends' makeup.

Her Net Worth makes her the youngest billionaire ever.

Indeed. Kylie Jenner's net worth of over $1 billion has earned her the official title, "Youngest Self-Made Billionaire" by Forbes. At just 21-years-old, Kylie was dubbed richest in the game thanks to her multiple business projects including her Cosmetic and Skin lines, as well as high-paid Instagram posts. And yes, she's richer than Mark Zuckerberg!

Kylie's wants to own a farm.

The fashionista may seem like she enjoys the hustle and bustle of a big city, but the young-Jenner revealed in her recent series that she wants to own a farm.

She removed her lip fillers.

In 2018, Kylie decided to cut back on the one thing that probably helped boost her beauty career – her lips. She may have been famous for her augmented pout, but the gorgeous girl thought it was time to remove all lip injections after falling pregnant with Stormi and reportedly falling "in love with the natural look".

This came as a shock to all her fans, especially after causing so much controversy with her plumped-up pout when she was a teen.

Let's take a look at some of her scintillating pictures!

Team International Business Times, India, wishes the youngest entrepreneur Kylie Jenner a very happy and blessed birthday!