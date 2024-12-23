With the advent of social media, one can easily express their opinions about something they feel strongly about. Lately, we have been witnessing singers and celebrities blocking each other on social media and openly talking about it.

On Monday, singer and former Bigg Boss star Rahul Vaidya shared with the paparazzi that cricket superstar Virat Kohli has blocked him on Instagram! Yes, you heard that right.

Rahul Vaidya said that he didn't understand why Kohli decided to block him. Vaidya told the paparazzi, "Aaj tak samajh mein nahi aaya, bhai ne block kyun kiya (Till today, I still don't understand why he blocked me). I don't know the reason. I have never had any issues with him."

Netizens had a hilarious reaction to Rahul claiming Virat had blocked him.

A user wrote, "Virat's success has reached his head."

Another mentioned, "Virat is full of attitude."

Meanwhile, during the T20 squad selection, when Virat's name wasn't announced and speculation was rife that Virat might not be part of the T20 squad, Rahul Vaidya took to social media and posted a photograph of Virat Kohli in his trademark blue jersey looking at the heavens as if he was saying something to God Almighty!

On his part, Rahul captioned the photograph: 'Dropped from the T20 World Cup squad?'. He further wrote: 'Yeh thoda zyada ho gaya (This is too much). Has he upset anyone's EGO in the BCCI? I know he did not attend the Ambani pre-wedding, but this is too much...'

Who is Rahul Vaidya?

Rahul Vaidya is a well-known singer and television personality in India. He first gained prominence as the runner-up of Indian Idol Season 1 and later rose to fame for his stint in Bigg Boss 14, where he was also a runner-up. Known for his melodious voice, he has sung several Bollywood songs and popular singles. He is married to actress Disha Parmar, known for her roles in Indian television shows, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2023.