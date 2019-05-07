Shah Rukh Khan's fan following in India, especially among girls, is known to all. But one video has come up on the internet that shows SRK is equally loved by Chinese girls too.

A video shows Shah Rukh at an airport in China, being mobbed by a group of young girls, who cannot stop clicking selfies and kissing him.

While the female fans were unable to control their emotions to have King Khan with them, the latter just kept blushing amidst the flurry of kisses. After Shah Rukh got escorted out of the airport, the girls are seen to be so exuberant that a few of them started crying out of joy. Some others shared their excitement by hugging each other.

The video is from his visit to the country in April and definitely gives a good glimpse of the kind of fan following the superstar has even among Chinese people.

SRK had tweeted also about the warm welcome he had received. "What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!!," he had written.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has not been having the best of his phase. His recent past movies have failed to make the expected impact at the box office. After the latest failure of Zero, SRK has taken a break from acting, and he had said he would decide his next film, not before June.

"No, at this point, I've not decided anything. I think I will take a decision for the next film that I am going to do by June. I am just listening to films and I want to spend some time just listening and working on them. So by June, I should take a call what film I want to do," he had said during a recent interview.

Watch the video of SRK being mobbed and kissed by his Chinese fans: