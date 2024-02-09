Love in the digital age has changed, everything is now on social media, posting reels and pics and whatnot. Texting, sharing Instagram stories, and updating have replaced mushy handwritten love letters and eye-contact dates. With Gen Z and a section of millennials falling for situationships, benching and other terms. When love was unconditional, effortless and handwritten letters. Dating norms have changed, people don't fall in love, they get into relationships. And with Valentine's Day nearing the dynamic Bachchan trio - Jaya, Shweta, and Navya Nanda - in the second episode of their vodcast "What The Hell Navya" speak about Love Aaj Kal.

The trio also explores how the meaning of love has evolved over the years, the prevalence of toxicity in relationships, and the pressures of societal expectations. While their perspectives differ, the conversation navigates through various other facets of modern romance. Whether you meet your soulmate through an app, a chance encounter, or a family introduction, the journey of love remains unique and personal.

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli get candid about relationships, red flags and toxicity in relationship

Excerpts

The conversation begins with Navya asking, what is their idea of love and how Gen Z understands it. Jaya Bachchan said, "You guys don't love, you are in a relationship. If there is love, there is no effort, it is effortless."

Navya then switches to modern relationships, dating, dating apps and how singles are under immense pressure especially to have a date on Valentine's Day.

Shweta said, "You guys are a lonely generation that's why dating app exists, Shweta adds, "You have to adjust, comprise and make efforts it's always a work in progress..."

Jaya Bachchan adds, "There is no honeymoon phase, you meet up for coffee and lunch. You have to talk and stay together to know each other. It's always a work in progress."

Navya asks Shweta and Navya about oversharing in a relationship

Jaya quips, "Oversharing makes it easier in a relationship. Sharing helps. But don't share bad things immediately, see and tell. Don't expect happiness from others, feelings, emotions."

Jaya Bachchan reminisced about her mother-in-law's statement and said, 'If you expect less from people, you will be less disappointed"

Shweta said, "I wouldn't be able to date someone like you." Navya asked, "Why?" Shweta replied, "Because you have to have that Valentine's Day thing." To this, Jaya added, "Very very frivolous."

On marriage and women wanting to be single

Shweta emphasises that "Society is designed in a way that it's okay for men to be single, but it's not that easy for women. Never get married in a rush and have kids only when you're emotionally and financially secure.

Jaya adds, "A lot of couples today choose not to have children, which is fine too."

On red flags

Jaya quipped, "Bad manners would be a red flag for me. I hate it when people say 'tu' or 'tum.' Have you ever heard me referring to nana (grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan) as 'tum?' It feels disrespectful." Your generation doesn't respect each other.

Shweta said, "Violence is of course a no, both physical and verbal. If a partner says something bothers them, just don't do it and show them consideration and respect their space. Don't drag fights if they say sorry, because they already apologised."

Shweta said, "I have no issues in saying sorry."

Shweta said, "Expect crankiness". Jaya made a face, looked at her, nodded her head and replied, "Yes, ma'am." The video ended with Shweta saying, "I'm just gonna keep quiet." You have to adjust and not hold on to things.

"If you don't respect yourself, your body, your mind, how can you respect someone else? You have to respect yourself first," Jaya Bachchan concluded.

All you need to know about Navya's vodcast

For those unversed, Navya Nanda started her podcast journey on YouTube in 2002 with 'What The Hell Navya'. The episodes can be found on Navya's YouTube Channel. The podcast was created by IVM Podcasts and powered by Bumble India.