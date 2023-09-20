The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated in Mumbai, where devotees welcome Lord Ganesha at their homes. Bollywood celebrities have also welcomed Bappa home with a touch of tradition and enthusiasm. Shah Rukh Khan who is reining with the success of Jawan, welcomed Ganpati at Mannat and also shared a glimpse of his Ganpati celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan brings Ganpati at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media account and also shared the image of the deity he welcomed home on the occasion of Ganpati. He also extended greetings on the festive occasion.

He wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!"

On Tuesday, SRK attended Nita Ambani's Ganpati Mahotsav with his wife Gauri, AbRam and Suhana Khan at Antila. Gauri's mother was also seen at the Utsav.

SRK chose a Pathani ensemble - a deep brown bandhagala kurta and black Pathani pants.

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan opted for peach and cream-coloured suit sets. While Gauri chose a silk-satin number, Suhana wore a Chikankari ensemble. AbRam wore a blue kurta.

The family looked elegant in ethnic wear as they posed for the paparazzi.

A new reel shows Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam offering flowers to Lord Ganesha.

Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!! pic.twitter.com/d9Adfl1ggs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2023

This didn't go down well with netizens and they slammed the super stars. While a section of netizen lauded SRK for being secular.

SRK was brutally trolled for performing aarti

A user wrote, "Bhai samjhi nahi ati k muslim ho kar shirk kesy kar leta hy ye banda....."(We don't understand is he even a muslim? How can he..?

Another wrote, "That's the reason Muhammad Ali Jinnah Said "Muslims in India would have to prove their loyalty with that side of the sub-continent for a very long period" at the time of separation. And here's the proof. Ahhh!

The third one wrote, "King khan hindu ho gy kya" (Has he converted to Hindu).

The fourth one wrote, "Ye kia tamsha hai.." (What is this tamasha?)

Meanwhile, the reel also shows, Deepika caressing AbRam's hair as she meets him, and Nita Ambani SRK with zeal.

SRK and Deepika starrer Jawan has entered the 700-cr club and is unstoppable.