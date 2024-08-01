Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Of late, the couple are grabbing headlines for her marital life. Several reports suggest that all is not well between Abhi-Ash.

For the last couple of months, Abhishek and Aishwarya have not been spotted together. Abhishek is mostly seen with her sister Shweta Bachchan and niece, nephew Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Bachchan family once again grabbed headlines when Abhishek and Aishwarya didn't pose together during the Ambani wedding.

It so happened that Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda posed with Abhishek Bachchan while Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan posed separately. This added fuel to the ongoing rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek.

Even though Aishwarya and Abhishek did not arrive together, they were spotted sitting together inside the wedding venue.

However, days after Aishwarya and Aardhya posing sans Abhishek and family at the Ambani wedding became a topic of discussion on social media.

Days after their separately posing, Aishwarya Aaradhya Bachchan, the mother-daughter duo were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya and Aardahya Bachchan are currently vacationing in New York

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, a picture of Aishwarya surfaced on social media platforms in which she is seen posing with a fan, who is also a budding actress.

The fan took to her Instagram account and dropped a beautiful picture with Aishwarya on Tuesday (July 30). In the photo, the duo is seen posing in what looks like a restaurant.

Along with her recent picture with Aishwarya, the fan shared another throwback photo with Aishwarya. She wrote, "Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid ✨ swipe to see me at my most unhinged Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you've had on my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world."

Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya are enjoying their vacation in the US without Abhishek and his family.

Aishwarya opted for a black and red outfit. She was all smiles as she took the selfie. However, Aaradhya is not seen in the picture.

Abhishek Bachchan attended the prayer meeting of Farah Khan's mother with sister Shweta

Last week, Abhishek Bachchan who is in Mumbai was seen at Farah and Sajid Khan's residence, after their mother Menka Irani's death.

A day after the funeral, Abhishek Bachchan visited the director to pay his respects.