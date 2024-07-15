'Overprotective mother': Aaradhya Bachchan gets scared asks paparazzi to be 'careful'; Aishwarya Rai pulls daughter close at airport [Reactions]

A day after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai. Mother-daughter duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan jetted off to an undisclosed location in the wee hours of Monday (July 15).

Several pictures and videos of Aaradhya and Aishwarya were spotted at the airport.

Aaradhya and Aishwarya were seen twinning in black as they waved at the paparazzi.

A clip that has now gone viral shows Aishwarya cautioning the photographers as they chased them.

She told the photogs to be careful many times. In another video, when the paparazzi called Aishwarya and Aaradhya as they stood near the airport security, Aaradhya tells Aishwarya and tells her to be "Careful!" Aishwarya then looked at Aaradhya, who then gently put her head on her mother's shoulder.

Aaradhya waved at the paparazzi

Aaradhya then turned around and waved at the photographers warmly before she and her mother entered the building.

A user wrote, "Aradhya looks more cute when she says bye..!"

Another user, "Why they wear always Black?? Wearing too much black causes negativity in life."

The third user wrote, "Always pushing and pulling her daughter. She's a child let her be a child.."

The fourth user said, "Yesterday her hair was black now brown???"

The fifth one said, "She sounds exactly like her mother.."

While some are of the view that why doesn't Aishwarya give space to Aaradhya so she can walk all by herself.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya at wedding ceremony

Aishwarya and Aaradya attended the Shubh Vivah and Shubh Ashirwad ceremonies of Anant and Radhika at the Jio World Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday respectively. They posed together, instead of with the rest of the Bachchan family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda, who posed for a family portrait as they entered the wedding ceremony on Friday.

However, Abhishek was seen hanging out with his wife and daughter during the wedding ceremony. Aishwarya and Abhishek's Dhoom 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan also joined them.

Another picture shows, Aishwarya was also seen hugging mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and posing with American reality TV star Kim Kardashian for a selfie, in which the latter hailed Aishwarya as a "queen."

For Friday's ceremony, Aishwarya wore a red blingy traditional outfit, while Aaradhya wore a green traditional outfit.

For Saturday's Ashirwad ceremony, Aishwarya wore a black outfit while Aaradhya wore a pink traditional outfit.