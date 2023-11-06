Madhuri Dixit may have been away from the limelight but the diva has not lost her fandom. Madhuri Dixit has given Bollywood some of its biggest blockbusters and the grandest of chartbusters. However, there was once a time when the versatile actress refused to shoot for a film owing to some bold scenes. Tinnu Anand, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, reportedly Radio Nasha about working with the duo in Shanakht.

Tinnu revealed that he had told Madhuri Dixit that for a scene she would have to take off her blouse as she would have to offer herself to save her man. He added that he had explicitly told the Dhak Dhak girl that he was not going to make her hide behind a haystack or anything. The actor also revealed that he had told Madhuri that since it was an important scene they would shoot for it on the very first day.

What the script demanded

"I had narrated the entire sequence to Madhuri and I told her that you have to remove your blouse and for the first time, we should see you in your bra. And I am not going to hide anything behind a haystack or anything. Because you are offering yourself to help a man who is trying to help you," Tinnu recalled.

Madhuri wanted to design her own innerwear

Anand also said that Madhuri then wanted to design her own bra as that was what was supposed to be visible. "I said you can design your bra, whatever you want. You don't have to wear a bra but you can design your own bra, I don't mind. But it has to be a bra because your are opening your blouse, offering yourself," he said. However, the Kalank actress backed out at the last minute. It was after much reconciliation and discussions, she finally agreed to do it. However, the film never saw the light of the day and got shelved, Tinnu added.