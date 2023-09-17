It's our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today. Wishes from all across the globe are pouring in large numbers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 73rd today. Prime Minister Modi was born on 17 September 1950 in Gujarat's Vadnagar.

Not just politicians but celebrities took to social media to wish our PM as well. From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan, several stars have wished PM Modi.

Take a look at the wishes

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes."

Akshay Kumar shared a picture with the Prime Minister and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always."

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji! May you be bestowed with good health and prosperity. @narendramodi."

Salman Khan mentioned, "Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday...."

Sunny Deol wrote, "Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodiJi, wishing you best of health and happiness always."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi: "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: "Happy birthday to the great devotee of Maa Bharati, the architect of 'New India', the dreamer of 'Developed India', committed towards 'One India - Best India', the most popular politician of the world, the famous Prime Minister of the country Shri Narendra Modi ji. Congrats! Your dedication and vision for building a 'developed India' is incomparable. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may you be blessed with long life and good health, may we all continue to receive your successful leadership, this is our prayer."

Lok Sabha MP Kirron Kher: "A very Happy Birthday to our Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, who has put #India on the world map. Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. Wish you health, happiness and glorious years ahead."

Hardeep Singh Puri: "Heartiest felicitations to India's visionary, compassionate & popular Pradhan Sevak PM Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May God grant him good health & long life for continued service of the nation for years to come. #HappyBdayModiJi.

Modi ji interacted with passengers during his metro ride.

PM Modi shared pictures on his social media and wrote, "A memorable Metro journey to Dwarka and back, made even more special by the amazing co-passengers from different walks of life."

A tribute to Bhagwan Vishwakarma.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme on the occasion of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', under which traditional craftsmen and artisans will be provided loan assistance at a minimal interest rate without the need for collateral.

Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday!