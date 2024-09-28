Popular actor Vedika Bhandari has been part of Dream Girl (2019), Indori Ishq (2021) and Tera Chhalaava (2022).

She was last seen in the Zee5 web series 'Murshid,' alongside stars Kay Kay Menon and Tanuj Virwani.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, the actor spoke about her journey, how as an actor she has carved a niche for herself despite not coming from a filmy background and her take on the rise of social media influence on actors.

Excerpts

How has your journey in the industry been so far?

My journey has been quite eventful. I started by studying at Anupam Kher sir's academy, going to MYFA, doing an acting course and then coming to Mumbai and starting my auditions and all of that. I am fortunate to live with my family. It's a big plus point that I am from Mumbai and I have my family here. So, a lot of things were easier for me because I know a lot of my friends who have moved from different parts of the country and world to pursue their dreams here in Mumbai. That has been an extra brownie point for me. I have lived and learnt in the industry and it's been 7 years that I have been working in the industry as an actor. I started out with TV, got a small role then got lead roles and then eventually got web shows. Yes, been doing shows and web films ever since then.

With opportunities across OTT platforms, TV, and films, do you feel actors now have more avenues to showcase their talent?

I agree that actors now have more avenues to showcase their talent because that's what happened to me. I was speaking to a friend recently who's very big on TV and I just told her that what TV couldn't do for me, the web has done it. I owe my break to TV and I have learnt a lot from it. But a lot changed for me because of my OTT shows. So, I totally agree that we have more opportunities now for actors, groups, and backgrounds. OTT is more wide and the range is a lot wider for actors.

Do you think nepotism exists? What are your thoughts on it?

Nepotism is something that will always be there. I don't agree that it's just in the industry. Of course, we are able to see more of this industry because it is the entertainment industry and everyone's life is public. But it's there everywhere, be it a bank, firm or everywhere. I feel that every parent would want to pass their stuff to their child. It's up to them what they do with it and I think that's also the case here. There are pros and cons of everything. Being a complete outsider in the industry, I feel that if you have a dream, no one can stop you from achieving it. You have to work hard, put blinders on and work towards your goal. 1000 things can stop you but you shouldn't.

What shows or movies are you currently watching on OTT?

I am currently watching a show called 'Barry' who is a serial killer who discovers his purpose in life which is acting. I feel it's an incredible idea and it is an incredible show. The way they shot it, the way the actors performed it is amazing. I am also watching 'Only Murders In The Building' and it is one of my favourite shows again. So yes, amazing shows and yes, F.R.I.E.N.D.S is always there. Whenever things are not fine, this is one show that always makes me smile. It's an evergreen show.

If given the opportunity, would you consider joining Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss is the biggest franchise. It's one of the biggest reality shows. I wouldn't mind being a part of it. But yes, prior to that, I really felt I needed to be mentally strong and prepared for it.

Many celebrities are opting for cosmetic procedures like lip fillers. Do you think such enhancements are necessary?

I am not someone who believes in something unnatural. But, I also feel that it's more of a perspective thing. I feel that if people want to go ahead and do it and if they think it's going to benefit them, they should do what they feel will make them happy. Also earlier, I feel it used to be an age-necessity, especially if you are in showbiz. The bottom line is that whatever is making them feel happy and confident, it's entirely up to them.

As an actor, what factors do you consider before signing a script?

Before signing the script, I would want to know my part to understand better in terms of how much I can add to the story. If I am not adding to the story and if I am not able to push the story forward in a way, be it big or strong, then I don't think it would be the right choice for me to do that part. But, also, any role that I feel true to, I will do it or something that will be challenging. I am working currently on something that is challenging and that is totally out of my comfort zone which you will get to know soon. So yes.

What are your thoughts on filmmakers casting non-actors who have good Instagram followers instead of trained actors?

Initially, I used to feel bad because there were times when I lost out on good projects because of the same reason when people with larger social media followings have gotten roles and I have been replaced with that. This is something I don't feel right. But then again, the people who care about the craft and people who actually are making good things will not care about these things. If you know that your product has enough potential to reach and relate to people for the content to do well, then it doesn't matter if there's a following or not much of a following.

Is the emphasis on looking good still a priority in Bollywood, or are audiences now more open to seeing actors in less glamorous roles?

I think this concept has completely changed. Yes, certain roles require certain people to look a certain way. That's why I think maybe the good-looking, not good-looking concept exists anymore. Again, it's perspective and about who is making it and what kind of a show. But, I don't think this concept exists anymore.

What is next in store for you?

I have a few shows lined up which you will get to know very soon. I am currently working on two things that I want to share with you. So yes, we will see how things go eventually. Looking forward and all positive.