Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father Anil Mehta passed away on September 11, 2024. The cause of the death has been reported as suicide. Anil Mehta's untimely demise has left shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Ever since the news broke out Malaika's friends and well-wishers visited Malaika's parent's residence to offer heartfelt condolences. From her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, his wife Sshura Khan, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, B-town celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Farah Khan among others visited Malaika's parents house to offer condolences.

Malaika and Amrita's dad's funeral was held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai.

'Hats off to Khan family'

On Thursday, Salman Khan was papped visiting Malaika Arora's mom's residence to offer his deepest condolences as the family grieves Anil Mehta's loss. The actor along with his entourage reached Malaika's house.

The paps stationed outside Malaika's mom's house were seen shouting and yelling his name for pictures.

Salman Khan's short visit to Malaika's mom's house was lauded by fans.

A user wrote, "I'm surprised all their family members visited mala's even she parted her ways."

Another wrote, "Salman, unlike Arbaaz, didn't have any obligation to go there, but he did. That speaks volumes of who he is as a person."

The third one wrote, "As they say, Salman aapke celebrations me aaye ya na aaye, par aapke dukh mai aapke sath hoga.." ( Salman is always there in need).

The fourth one said, "Hats off to Salman Khan n his family for the support given to Malaika."

The fifth one wrote, "Bhai Ka Dil Bahut Bada Hai Aasamn Jitna (Salman's heart is as huge as the sky)."

When Salman Khan visited, Arjun Kapoor was also there at Malaika's house. Not many know that there is a history between the duo and the link is Arpita Khan Sharma.

When Arjun Spoke On His Breakup With Arpita Khan

As per reports, Arjun Kapoor was dating Salman's sister Arpita Khan. Arjun confessed to dating Salman's sister Arpita Khan. He said, "My relationship with Salman's sister began during the shooting of 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya'."

The two broke up before he made his debut, but he was very honest about this as well and addressed it well when asked in interviews.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Arjun mentioned that this was his first serious relationship and hence it was special. "My first and only serious relationship so far was with Arpita Khan. We started seeing each other when I was 18 and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman bhai, but it was during the shooting of 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' that our relationship started. I was scared of Salman bhai and went and told him and the entire family as I wanted them to know from me first. They were very kind about it. He was taken aback, but he respects people and relationships. In fact, he was partial in that relationship where he would always take my side," he said.

However, being a celebrity doesn't mean that relationships come easy for you. Arjun spoke about how life became disillusioned for him after they broke up.

"I was 140 kgs, was assisting Nikhil Advani in 'Salaam-E-Ishq' and had a girlfriend, would party and felt my life was headed in the right direction. I felt sorted and thought I would direct my film by 22, till she broke up with me and suddenly I was confused about my future. Even after breaking up, I would hang out with him (Salman Khan). He was my friend, my father figure, older brother, everything at that point. He was an older brother I never had and he made me realise how important it is to have an older brother," he confessed. Well, that's a tough confession to make, we have got to give him that!

Arjun then dated Malaika Arora. And during this tough phase of Malaika's life Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan and even Arpita Khan have stood by her.

Arpita was also spotted at the Malaika's house. Arpita wore a white outfit and looked visibly disturbed as she got out of her car and walked towards the house.

About Malaika and Arbaaz

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, who is Salman's younger brother. They got married in 1998 and their son, Arhaan, was born in November 2002. They announced their separation in March 2016. Malaika has worked as a producer on Dabanng and Dabanng 2, featuring Salman and Arbaaz in important roles.