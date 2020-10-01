Amid nationwide outrage against the Hathras gangrape and murder case in which a 19-year-old woman was brutally raped and killed, forensic reports have emerged which seem to have contradicted all the other investigations reports in the case.

Now, the forensic test claims there was "no rape or gangrape" on the victim in the Hathras case. The ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, "No semen has been found in the forensic report. The FSL report has already clarified that there was no rape on the victim."

No rape on the victim, matter twisted to stir caste tension: UP Police

"It clearly shows how a conspiracy was hatched to create caste tension on completely wrong information. Action will be taken those who tried to spread misinformation to create caste tension," said the officer.

According to the Police officer the incident was first reported by the Hathras victim's brother on September 14. After which on Thursday a video emerged, which clearly suggests that her tongue was not chopped off.

Zero clarity in the investigation by the UP Police raises doubts

Initially, the victim, in her statement to the police, named the four accused who were later arrested under Sections 376 D (gang rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The Police themselves filed an FIR for gangrape.

The autopsy report, dated September 29, refers to "rape and strangulation" in her medical history and says she had suffered from a cervical spinal injury. The confirmed that the "injury to the cervical spine (was) produced by indirect trauma and its resultant sequelae".

The report's "final diagnosis" lists "alleged post-strangulation with cervical spine injury with sepsis with cardiopulmonary arrest". She was given CPR, the report said, and "despite all resuscitative efforts", declared dead at 8.55 am on Tuesday, as reported by NDTV.

It confirmed that the 19-year-old suffered 'tears in her private parts.' It also confirmed that she had been strangulated, brutalised, repeatedly which left ligature marks around her neck.

Meanwhile, the Police claimed there was "no injury on the private parts of victim" and samples had been sent to the forensic science lab in Agra to establish conclusively whether or not it was an incident of gang rape.

Now, according to the Police, interestingly, the forensic report suggested no forced sexual intercourse occurred as there was no semen detected. The matter was twisted to create caste-based tension and such people will be identified and legal action will be taken, said the Police.

Outrage over the incident spiralled after the UP police took away the woman's body and hurried cremation near their village in the dead of night against her family's wishes, with her parents and brothers locked in their home.

Hathras gangrape victim's father demands CBI investigation

Meanwhile, a video of the father emerged in which he is seen alleging cover-up and pressure on his family against speaking on the case. The family, the father is heard saying that they were not satisfied with the police investigations and wants the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI to investigate the case.

High drama prevailed on Thursday after Uttar Pradesh Police personnel pushed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the ground near the Yamuna Expressway and detained him along with his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while they were walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim, party leaders claimed.

The district administration in Hathras has imposed Section 144 in the area and has banned the entry of all 'outsiders' including media persons, in the Boolgarhi village where the 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped and died later.