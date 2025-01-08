Hathras stampede: Allahabad HC summons then DM, SSP; says their accountability should be fixed

The Allahabad High Court has summoned the then District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Hathras on January 15 and ordered them to clarify through an affidavit why their accountability should not be fixed for the death of 121 people in 2024 stampede.

The tragic stampede claimed at least 121 people, including women and children, during a 'Satsang (religious congregation)' organised by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as 'Bhole Baba', in Fhulrai village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, which was reportedly attended by over two lakh people, mostly women.

A bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav said that the incident "prima facie reflected administrative negligence" and then officials of district administration should clarify on fixing their accountability for the death of 121 people. The Justice Yadav-led Bench added that in the past as well, many such incidents have been seen, where people die in a stampede because the organisers do not make proper arrangements, which should be done by them.

"It is the responsibility of the administration to see that there should be proper arrangements of police force, medical etc., but due to the absence of these facilities, hundreds of people lose their lives, and despite this, the administrative officers do not learn any lesson from the past incidents," the Allahabad HC further said. In its order, the Justice Yadav-led Bench emphasised that taking a lesson from the Hathras incident, the Prayagraj district administration should make proper arrangements for the upcoming MahaKumbh so that no citizen loses his life or property.

It said, "The 2025 Prayagraj's Kumbh Mela is the biggest fair in the world and if organised in a good manner, will not only spread its message in India but will also set a good example outside the country."

Posting the matter for hearing on January 15, the Allahabad High Court ordered the then DM and SSP of Hathras to appear personally on the next date of listing and asked the officials to clarify through an affidavit why their accountability should not be fixed for the death of 121 people.

The Allahabad High Court directed the Registrar (Compliance) to provide a copy of its order to the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Hathras for compliance. It also ordered that a copy of its order be sent to the Home Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government and a copy be made available to the District Magistrate and Commissioner and Police Commissioner of Prayagraj.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the immediate constitution of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to enquire into the July 2 Hathras stampede incident.

A bench presided over by then CJI D.Y. Chandrachud questioned the petitioner-in-person for filing the plea directly before the apex court and said, "You can file the PIL before the Allahabad High Court. High Courts are robust courts. They are meant to deal with these kinds of matters. You move to Allahabad HC."

The PIL had sought directions to the UP government to submit a status report and initiate legal action against the organisers, authorities and officials for their "negligent conduct".

Further, it had sought directions to all the state governments to issue guidelines to prevent stampede or other incidents for the safety of the public in religious and other events where large numbers of people gather.

On the recommendations of the SIT report, CM Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had ordered the suspension of six officials, including the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Circle Officer (CO) and Tehsildar. The state government had also set up a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission under the chairmanship of retired Justice Brijesh Kumar Srivastava (II) of Allahabad High Court to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)