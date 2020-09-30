After the state government has been facing massive criticism over the incident in which the Dalit girl was allegedly raped and strangulated on September 14, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said those responsible for the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old shall not be spared.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to the injuries.

Adityanath further said prime minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him on the incident and asked for 'strictest' punishment against the accused.

Those responsible for the unfortunate incident with girl in Hathras shall not be spared

"Those responsible for the unfortunate incident with the girl in Hathras shall not be spared. A three-member special team has been formed to probe the case. It will submit its report in seven days.To ensure speedy justice, the case will be tried in a fast-track court," Adityanath tweeted.

"Honourable prime minister Narendra Modi has spoken to me on the incident and directed that strictest punishment be taken against the accused," he posted in a subsequent tweet.

The SIT, according to official sources, will comprise home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, DIG Chandra Prakash and IPS officer Poonam. The SIT will submit its report at the earliest.

The Chief Minister, sources said, has decided to send the case to a fast track court in order to ensure justice to the victim. All four accused have already been arrested.

The victim was shifted to Delhi on Monday after her condition deteriorated and finally succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. The Hathras Police have denied that the victim was sexually assaulted by the accused.