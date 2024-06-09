Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is hitting headlines for her personal life more than her professional life. It was reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya were dating each other but called it quits in March 2023.

The actor with merely five years in her career, purchased a luxurious house in Mumbai and also reportedly shifted there. She took to Instagram and shared that she has purchased a luxurious house for herself in plush locales.

'Has she done lip fillers?'

Post Ananya's break up with Aditya Roy Kapur, her Instagram is filled with her latest photoshoots as well as new interiors for her apartment.

Much recently, the actor also went to get a breakup haircut.

On Saturday, Ananya flaunted her new hairstyle with bangs on Instagram. She shared a series of selfies on her social media profile.

Ananya captioned the pictures as, "Freshly cut curtain bangs, fake freckles and really feeling the sun... I couldn't pick just one, can you?".

Netizens were quick to react to Ananya's makeover and a new hairdo.

Social media users couldn't help but notice something looked different with her lips.

Netizens were of the view that Ananya had gone under the knife.

A user wrote, "Have you done lip filling?"

Another wrote, "She is extremely beautiful. But those are fillers, even if it's temporary."

A section of netizens also mentioned that she is looking like Shanaya, Disha and others.

A user mentioned, "She looks so much like Shanaya. I thought was Disha initially."

The next one mentioned, "They will get confused kaun Ananya, Shanaya, Disha, Bhumi! Sab ek durse ke clones!!"

Ananya made her Bollywood debut at the age of 18. She was last seen in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya has lent her voice to the character of Riley in the Hindi dubbed version of the upcoming Disney Pixar animated movie Inside Out 2. She will also be seen in the web series, Call Me Bae, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video soon. The series stars, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.