Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did not perform well at the box office. The film received a mixed response from the fans. The film was released on April 10, 2024.

Months after its release, the film was dropped on Netflix.

Netizens who couldn't watch the film in the theatre watched the movie on OTT and have even shared their honest reviews on social media.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan praised on OTT.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was loved by Japanese audiences.

A user wrote: "I watched Bade Miyan Chote Miyan It was like a climax from the beginning!? The tension continued and before I knew it, it was over. The action was so cool and fun, and the explosiveness was amazing. And thank you so much for showing us the best buddy team!"

Another mentioned, "What a movie I really loved it. Prithviraj the game changer You took this movie to another league AK,TS done their work very well.Dear prithvi we will expect more movies like this..."

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan (2024).#OneWordReview : One Time Watch only for Action Lover.

My #Rating: ??.#Plot : Elite soldiers team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman who wants to destroy India

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Japanese fans requested a re-release of Akshay and Tiger's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on the silver screen so they can enjoy it in theatres. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also being showered with love by the Indian audience.

Other star cast include the also stars Manushi Chhillar as a captain of the Indian Army, along with Alaya F as an IT specialist who helps the team on an intriguing mission that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Akshay Kumar's films

Meanwhile, here's looking at some of the films of Akshay Kumar that worked well at the box office: Airlift, Special 26, Baby, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Rustom.

Akshay Kumar is set to captivate audiences with three new exciting movies: Sarfira, Khel Khel Mei and Welcome to the Jungle.