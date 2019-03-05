Keerthy Suresh, who was seen in a few successful movies in recent times, has bagged one more Bollywood film. The fast-growing star of South Indian film industry will reportedly team up with award-winning filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor.

Going by the reports, Keerthy Suresh has given her auditions for the movie and signed after a trial photoshoot. It is said to be a woman-centric movie, which will be simultaneously made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

It is a joint venture of Reliance Entertainment and a leading Telugu production house. "Nagesh recently auditioned Keerthy and did a trial photoshoot. He was impressed with her looks and is keen to cast her as the female lead in the film that addresses women's issues. The director is giving final touches to the script and is planning to begin the principal shooting in the second half of this year," Indian Express quotes a source as saying.

An official confirmation on the development to be out soon.

Recently, there were reports that Keerthy Suresh had given her consent to act in Badhaai Ho filmmaker Amit Sharma's next film, produced by Boney Kapoor, who is currently funding Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai.

The Sarkar actress is busy with Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. She will soon start working on a Telugu film to be directed by Narendranath in the US. Keerthy Suresh is one of the top actresses of South who is in demand in all the film industries of India.