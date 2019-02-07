Vijay has proved his popularity again. Thalapathy's recent movie Sarkar has registered a record TRP impressions. The movie had its premiere on 26 January to coincide with the Republic Day celebration on Sun TV.

As per the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), the movie secured 16,906k impressions which is the highest-ever for a Vijay movie. His previous best was by Bairavaa with 14,511k. However, the Thalapathy's latest movie fell short of becoming the Tamil movie with highest TRP impressions.

Vijay Antony's Pichaikkaran is in the numero uno position with 17696k impressions. Sivakarthikeyan's Seemaraja is in the third place by garnering 16766k impressions, while Suriya's Singam 3 earned 15560k impressions.

Coming back to Sarkar, it is an action packed political thriller which reunited Vijay with AR Murugadoss for the third time after blockbusters Thuppakki and Kaththi. The latest movie had a solo release last Diwali in Tamil Nadu.

Although the movie opened to mixed reviews, the controversy arounding the movie helped the flick to create a lot of hype around it. As a result, the Vijay-starrer, which had Keerthy Suresh in the female lead and Varalaxmi in an interesting character, grossed over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office.

It is about an NRI taking on the corruption electoral system in India. When he comes to Chennai, he is shocked to see that his vote has been cast somebody, triggering him to lock horns with the politicians.